What do we know about the vile 'punish a Muslim' points-scoring letter discovered by West Yorkshire Police?

A vile letter encouraging people to take part in a 'punish a Muslim' points-scoring game has been discovered by police in Yorkshire.

Counter-terrorism officers launch investigation after West Yorkshire Police discover 'Punish a Muslim Day' letters

The letter has been distributed across the country, leading to an investigation being launched by counter-terrorism officers.

Here is what we know so far...

* West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that it has had 'around six' reports of the letters advertising 'Punish a Muslim Day'. A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are investigating a number of reports of potentially malicious communications sent to individuals in the Bradford area. Officers are currently investigating the full circumstances. Anyone with any concerns about a communication they may have received should contact police on 101."

* The 'Punish a Muslim' letters urge people to take part in a sick game on April 3, 2018 where points are awarded for evil acts against Muslims. The despicable acts range from verbal abuse at the bottom of the scale to the much more disturbing acts of 'Throwing acid in the face of a Muslim', 'Beat up a Muslim', 'Butcher a Muslim' or even 'Burn or bomb a Mosque'.

* The letter bears an image similar to the royal coat of arms and there is also an image of a dagger with the letters MS, suggesting it is linked to so-called Muslim Slayer who targeted mosques in London and the United States last year with similar threats.

7 exciting jobs currently available in Leeds if you love sport

* Campaign group Tell Mama UK said: "We have been sent several reports of the 'Punish a Muslim Day' letter in London, the Midlands, and Yorkshire. We are working closely with the relevant police forces on this matter which is being treated with the utmost seriousness.

"It is essential that all letters and envelopes are kept and handled minimally to preserve evidence for the police to investigate. Incidents like this are rare but we urge vigilance and calm as we remind Muslim communities that our confidential support service is available to assist in this matter."

* Iman Atta, director of Tell Mama, said: “Those behind the malicious letters are trying to create fear within the Muslim communities and the threatening letter titled ‘Punish a Muslim Day’ may be part of a wider campaign of hate against Muslims.”

Leeds nostalgia: Images from the classrooms offer unique glimpse into city’s past

* Councillor Riaz Ahmed, a Lib Dem in Bradford, West Yorkshire, said he received the letter to his business address. He said: "It was not addressed to anyone, just the address and postcode as if it was sent out randomly. It has a second class stamp on the plain white envelope and the frank mark is Sheffield. It was posted yesterday.

"It seems strange that anyone would send something like this to an address in a predominantly Muslim area. When I opened it and saw the content I was horrified."

* Letters have been delivered to homes in London and the West Midlands with police urging anyone who receives one to handle it carefully and to keep the envelope so that it can be checked for any possible DNA evidence.

* Counter-terrorism officers are currently working on trying to discover the origin of the letter and have urged anyone with any information to contact their local police station.