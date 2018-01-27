What does Banksy’s Hull graffiti really mean?

A nod to Yorkshire devolution, an historical reference or a divisive statement on Britain’s choice to leave the European Union?

The mysterious street ‘artist’ Banksy has certainly got people talking with his latest graffiti in Hull and several theories have been offered up about exactly what it means.

The graffiti on the out-of-commission Scott Street Bridge, depicts a boy, mouth agape, raising a makeshift sword, carrying a shield and wearing a cap and an upturned colander on his head.

Painted in black and white, the figure is accompanied by the words ‘Draw the raised bridge!’ in white capital letters.

‘If it makes the bridge look better, I don’t see the problem’, Hull Council leader enters Banksy debate

Has Banksy just adorned a Hull bridge with his latest artwork? The evidence is compelling...

HERE ARE SOME OF THE THEORIES

“It might be an indication that Hull is part and parcel of Yorkshire and it might be that Yorkshire devolution signals that Yorkshire will pull the bridge up and rule on its own,” Councillor Stephen Brady, the leader of Hull Council.

“Draw the raised bridge refers to Banksy being for EU and Hull was the City with the highest Brexit leave. It means Hull ‘raised the drawbridge’ on immigration and EU, according to Banksy followers,”

Michael Smith, Hull, via Twitter.‏

“Think it’s more of a nod to Hull not allowing entry to King Charles in 1642,” Sportsnut, Hull, via Twitter.

One thing is for certain, Banksy’s latest effort has divided opinion. Should it stay or should it be removed? Here is just some of the reaction on social media.

AGAINST

@nocontextmatt_: “Am I the only one who thinks Banksy should stop illegally defacing public property/buildings? You don’t have to commit an offence to have your voice heard....”

@jimbenchukip: “He’s a political hypocrite with his art and his message.”

@JamesDarnley: “I never have understood Banksy. He is a vandal illegally defacing other peoples property. But he seems to get away with it. If I did it I would be arrested.”

FOR

@BettyLoades: “You can’t get rid of a Banksy mural. Why would you? It’s Banksy!!”

@1donaldjohnson: “There’s graffiti from before that wasn’t cleaned, yet when Banksy does it with a message it’s a problem? Obviously, they don’t like the message.”

@_Kate_chapman: “@banksy is our national art icon. To have your bridge graffiti’d by him is a massive privilege.”

@andmas81: “I hope @Hullccnews preserve it. Give it the #deadbod treatment and stick it in @humberstgallery.”

