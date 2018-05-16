What does launch of DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Harrogate mean for town?

Harrogate’s historic Majestic Hotel is set to join one of the world’s most prestigious hotel groups when it re-brands as a DoubleTree by Hilton.

The Majestic Hotel has stood on Ripon Road in Harrogate since 1900, and is currently owned by Newcastle-based leisure group, The Cairn Collection.

But the renowned hotel is set to join forces with a world-leader in the hospitality industry when it gets the DoubleTree name above its doors.

Chief Executive of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, Sandra Doherty, welcomed the news, stating that the premium brand will do ‘wonderful’ things for the town.

She said: “I think it’s wonderful for Harrogate, it’s a well-known brand and DoubleTree by Hilton is a premium brand.

“I think it will encourage a different type of person to come to Harrogate.

“They tend to be around big cities and areas that people want to go to, they are areas of visitor popularity.

“My daughter is cabin crew and they all stay in DoubleTrees, they wouldn’t think of staying anywhere else.

“It’s one of those brands that has really strong loyalty with it’s customers. That can only be good for Harrogate.”

DoubleTree has been the fastest growing Hilton brand by number of properties since 2007, with the first DoubleTree opened in Scottsdale, Arizona.

In the UK, the first DoubleTree was opened in Cambridge, and the second in Aberdeen.

The Cairn Collection bought The Majestic in 2016 and will continue to own the hotel, which boasts 170 rooms.

Most DoubleTree hotels are independently owned and operated by franchisees, but some are managed by Hilton Worldwide.

Mrs Doherty said the DoubleTree brand would even further improve The Majestic’s reputation and encourage others in the industry to strive to be better too.

She said: “This will improve it’s reputation no end and it will give everybody else something to follow.

She added: “The rooms that we use for for conferences and events are all well-loved, it’s what you come to expect when you go to The Majestic.

“The staff have been there for years and some of them are so nice.”

The Majestic will be making an official announcement revealing more about the DoubleTree by Hilton deal in the coming weeks.



A potted history of The Majestic

Built during 1899, The Majestic formally opened its doors on July 18, 1900.

In 1903 the new Kursaal, now the Royal Hall arts centre, opened just below The Majestic leading many of its guests to lodge at the hotel.

On September 12, 1940, the hotel was bombed, targeted in the knowledge that it was occupied by the Air Ministry. But at the end of the war the hotel was restored to its rightful condition.