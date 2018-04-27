What is it about Lamborghinis? Another supercar seized by police in Yorkshire

Have your say

Another day, another Lamborghini off the road.

Just days after West Yorkshire Police impounded one of the supercars in Halifax over anti-social driving, another one has been seized in Huddersfield.

This time, the driver was pulled over after officers spotted the motor had no front number plates.

Last year, a groom's wedding day was ruined when the Lamborghini he was driving to the ceremony in Bingley was found to be uninsured.

And the drivers of a fleet of supercars, including a Lamborghini Aventador, had their vehicles towed away after being spotted performing stunts on the M1 near Sheffield.