What's on in Leeds this week

Looking for something to do in Leeds over the next week?

Here's out round up of fun filled activities coming up in Leeds over the next week.

Food & Drink

The UK’s first and biggest gin festival will be in Leeds Town Hall this weekend.

Gin lovers can sample a huge number of tipples from all over the world, including exclusive craft gins only available at the festival.

There will be street food, live music and cocktail recipes for fans to enjoy as well as the opportunity to bag some free samples.

The event is strictly 18+ and starts at 6.30pm on Friday, June 22nd until Sunday, June 24.

Find: Leeds Town Hall, The Headrow, Leeds LS1 3AD

Try out some of Britain's finest seafood and wine at the Water Lane Boathouse this Saturday.

Have a taste of Holy Crabs chipotle crayfish brioche buns or Shanty Town’s garlic butter basted crab claws or mussels in mariniere sauce.

The event starts at 11am on Saturday, June 23 until late.

Find: Water Lane Boathouse, Canal Wharf, Leeds LS11 5PS

The Northern heat of the British Street Food Awards takes place this weekend and people at Leeds Waterfront festival can bag free samples of the finalists’ dishes.

The best food will be decided by a public vote which allows visitors to try a bit of everything.

Have your say on the best Northern street food on Saturday, June 23 to Sunday, June 24.

Leeds Dock, The Blvd, Leeds LS10 1PZ

Eat North is still on over at North Brewing Company, showcasing the finest street foods Leeds has to offer.

This week gets your hands on authentic Dutch mini pancakes, Tacos al pastor, and vegan currywurst.

The festival begins at 12pm to 11.30pm.

Find: North Brewing Company, Unit 6, Taverners Walk Industrial Estate, Sheepscar Grove, Leeds LS7 1AH

A glass of wine just never enough? Why not try a keg of wine!

Tom Craven from Bristol-based VINNATURO will be at The Reliance on Saturday serving his ‘tanks’ of wine.

Tom’s wine is said to be fresher and more delicious than bottled wine and Tom talking about the how and why of that at the event.

The event will be from 6pm until 12am on Friday, June 22.

The Reliance, 76-78 North St, Leeds LS2 7PN

The second Far Headingley Beer Festival is back serving up beers from breweries across the country.

If beer isn’t your tipple of choice then the charity event will be offering up larger, ciders and a selection of gins.

The event starts at 11am on Friday, June 22 until 11pm on Sunday, June 24.

Music

Leeds College of Music is celebrating the summer solstice by joining forces with the South Asian Arts UK to showcase the best of classical Indian music.

The two-day festival will feature major international artists like Dr Jayanthi Kumaresh and Suhail Khan.

The festival begins at 1pm on Thursday, June 21 and ends at 11pm on Friday, June 22.

Find: Leeds College of Music, 3 Quarry Hill, Leeds LS2 7PD

Post-rock band Her Name is Calla are at Wharf Chambers this Tuesday.

The band has previously toured with iLIKETRAiNS and The Twilight Said.

The play Wharf Chambers on Tuesday, June 19 and doors open at 7.30pm

Find: Wharf Chambers, 23 - 25 Wharf Street LS2 7EQ Leeds

Know your Thin White Duke from your Ziggy Stardust? Then head to the Brudenell for their Ultimate Bowie night.

The show is being performed by former Stars In Your Eyes winner who took the stage back in 2005.

The gig is on Friday, June 22 and doors open at 7.30pm.

Find: Brudenell Social Club, 33 Queen's Rd, Leeds LS6 1NY

Another mighty tribute act is Ey Up Maiden, Yorkshire’s answer to Iron Maiden.

The lifelong superfans will perform all the iconic and classic hits by the band.

They are playing The Key Club on Saturday, June 23 and doors open at 8pm.

Find: The Key Club, 66 Merrion St, Leeds LS2 8LW

Grab a picnic and head to Canal Gardens in Roundhay Park to catch some music alfresco.

An authentic German oompah band will be performing complete with 2 clarinets, trumpet, trombone, tuba, drums and complete with lederhosen.

The band are playing from 2.30pm on Sunday, June 24.

Find: Canal Gardens, Roundhay Park, Princes Avenue, Leeds, LS8 1DF

Daniel Higgs has flown in from Baltimore, Maryland to perform his solo material at the Hyde Park Book Club.

The musician is best known for being the frontman of band Lungfish but has recently released a number of solo offerings.

He is playing on Friday, June 22 and doors open at 7.30pm.

Find: Hyde Park Book Club, 27-29 Headingley Lane, LS6 1BL Leeds

Comedy

Sela bar is hosting The Best Medicine Comedy night to get people together for a well-earned laugh whilst raising money to help mental health charities.

There will be performances from Eddie French, Louise Tinniswood, Adam Blaize, Daniel Triscott, Paul Cantwell and Katy Cantwell.

10% of the bar takings will go to MIND - The Mental Health Charity.

The event is on Thursday, June 21 and is from 7pm until 10pm

Sela Bar, 20 New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6NU

Following the success of his London shows, David Baddiel is bringing his Olivier-nominated show to The City Varieties in Leeds.

The show ‘My Family: Not the Sitcom is about memory, ageing, infidelity, dysfunctional relatives, moral policing on social media, golf, and gay cats.

Catch the show on Friday, June 22 and Saturday, June 23. Both shows open at 7.30pm.

Find: City Varieties, Swan St, Leeds LS1 6LW

Flight of the Conchords are at Leeds First Direct Arena this weekend.

This is the first UK & Ireland tour that the New Zealand folk parody duo have done in over 7 years.

Members, Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie, will be showcasing new material at the show.

The show is on Sunday, June 24 and doors open at 8pm.

Find: First Direct Arena, Arena Way, LS2 8BY LEEDS

Theatre

Searching for the Heart of Leeds is a performance of real-life stories collected from the words of over 200 Leeds residents.

The Playhouse Community Company will perform these tales and share their own personal take on where to find the heart of Leeds.

The show is on from the Tuesday, June 19 to Saturday, June 23. Doors open at 7.30pm

Find: West Yorkshire Playhouse, Playhouse Square, Leeds LS2 7UP

Everyone's favourite Adam Sandler film takes to the stage this week at the Carriageworks.

The Wedding Singer tells the story of Robbie, a wedding singer who is the life and soul of the party - until his fiancee leaves him at the altar.

The show is on from the Tuesday, June 19 to Saturday, June 23. Doors open at 7.30pm all days except Saturday where doors open at 1pm or 6pm.

Find: Carriageworks Theatre, 3 Millennium Square, Leeds LS2 3AD

Or if you would prefer something more sobering, catch the Carriageworks performance of On Behalf of the People.

Set in 1945, a Yorkshireman returns from the war and back to his life in the mining community.

Based on research and true stories, On Behalf of The People reveals how millions of people in mining communities were affected by the end of the war, coal nationalisation and the huge period of social change which impacted on their lives, love, hopes and dreams.

See the show on Friday, 22 June at 7.45pm.

Find: Carriageworks Theatre, 3 Millennium Square, Leeds LS2 3AD

Step into the glamorous world of cabaret and see the latest co-production by Opera North and West Yorkshire Playhouse.

Berlin to Broadway showcases Broadway legend Kurt Weill’s top hits from the smoky cafes of 1920s Berlin to the Broadway stages at the 1940s.

Hits include tracks like ‘Mack The Knife’ and ‘September Song’ and a number of other songs made famous by big names like Streisand, Simone and Sinatra.

Showing from Friday, June 15 to Thursday, June 21. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Find: City Varieties Music Hall, Swan St, Leeds LS1 6LW

Women of Power is a show presenting the powerful stories of the everyday, from the perspective of women across the world.

The short performance has been created for Refugee Week 2018 and will explore routines, strange moments and memories.

All proceeds from the event will go towards sustaining the Mafwa theatre drama group and future performances.

See the show on Saturday, June 23 at 4pm until 6pm.

Find: Howard Assembly Room, 46 New Briggate, Leeds, LS1 6NU