The newlyweds are celebrating after marrying in St George’s Chapel.

So what were the top moments of Harry and Meghan’s romantic royal wedding?

1. The arrival of the bride

Meghan wowed the crowds in her simple, stunning pure white wedding gown by Clare Waight Keller at Givenchy.

The demure dress with three-quarter length sleeves and open bateau neckline was hailed for being timeless and classic.

Meghan, who wore the glittering Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau tiara, loaned to her by the Queen, was dressed in a delicate, stunning five-metre veil.

The silk tulle veil was embroidered with flowers from each of the 53 Commonwealth nations at Meghan’s request.

2. The procession of the bride

She may be an actress used to appearing in the limelight but Meghan looked completely composed as she processed through the Nave of the chapel alone.

Two pageboys held the end of her veil, as the other pageboys and bridesmaids followed behind.

At the start of the Quire, she was met by the Prince of Wales, whom she had asked to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire when her father Thomas Markle pulled out of attending due to ill health.

Meghan tucked her arm though her now father-in-law’s, with Harry saying “thank you” to Charles as they reached him.

3. “You look amazing”

An emotional Harry was captivated by his bride as they met at the altar, telling her: “You look amazing. I missed you.”

Meghan and Harry, who spent the night before the wedding apart in separate hotels, looked blissfully in love during the ceremony, tenderly holding hands and gazing into each other’s eyes.

4. Preacher

The passionate, dramatic delivery by US Bishop Michael Curry was something not normally seen at reserved British royal weddings.

The Bishop, the first black presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church, brought the service alive as he preached enthusiastically about the power of love, continuing for 14 minutes as he departed from his planned text.

5. Charles and Doria

The father of the groom and the mother of the bride came together as they moved to join Harry and Meghan in the side transept to witness the signing of the marriage register.

With the Prince of Wales flashing Doria a beaming smile, she took his hand as they stepped out of view for the only private part of the ceremony, away from the cameras.

6. Princess Charlotte

Playful three-year-old bridesmaid Princess Charlotte stuck out her tongue as she arrived by car.

The confident princess later showed how accomplished she is at royal appearances - by waving Harry and Meghan off in their carriage procession.

7. The Duke of Edinburgh

Less than two months after major surgery, Philip, 96, made a defiant, purposeful and unaided march into St George’s Chapel to watch his grandson Harry get married.

Philip, who has been recovering after a hip replacement operation, did so without the use of an aid.

8. The kiss

It was the moment royal fans were waiting for - and it did not disappoint.

Harry and Meghan, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, emerged from the chapel as husband and wife hand in hand and sealed their love with a passionate kiss on the top of the West Steps.

The American former actress had looked up at her new husband and asked: “Do we kiss?”

Harry replied with a discreet: “Yeah.”