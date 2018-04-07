What will the weather be like in Sheffield this weekend?

After a week of sunshine, rain and snow here is what forecasters say you can expect the weather to be like in Sheffield this weekend.

After a dry but cloudy start to the day, rain is expected to move in from the south this morning.

The rain may become persistent and heavy at times. The afternoon will be cloudy and wet.

Evening rain will continue into the night, but it will gradually ease. It should be largely dry after midnight with some clear spells developing. Some patchy mist may form during the night.

TomorrowThere will be quite a lot of cloud tomorrow, but some sunny spells may develop at times. It should be largely dry but there is a small chance of an isolated shower or two during the day.