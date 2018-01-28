Whatsapp warning over new scam which tells users their 'subscription' has expired

Have your say

Whatsapp users have been warned over a new scam which tries to charge them for continued access to the messaging app.

The victim will receive a message telling them that their current subscription has expired, and that they need to follow a link to purchase lifetime access for 99p.

Despite the amount appearing small, it's actually a clever way of obtaining your bank details.

The link directs to a fake page managed by the scammers.

In the past, Whatsapp did charge users 99p per year, but it has been a free service since 2016 and has not returned to a subscription model.

If you receive the message, delete it immediately, and ensure your anti-virus software is updated.

There have been Whatsapp scams before, including one where Android handset users were tricked into downloading a fake upgrade called Whatsapp Gold which infected their devices with malware.

Other scams have been based around fake discount vouchers to use at retail stores.