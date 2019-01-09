Wheelchair bound pensioner fighting for his life after collision with a car in Notton

A pensioner is fighting for his life after falling out of his wheelchair when he was hit by a car near Wakefield.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following Sunday's incident at the junction of Ingswell Drive and George Lane in Notton.

The collision was at the junction with Ingswell Drive and George Lane in the village of Notton.

A bronze-coloured Volvo XC70 was at the junction when it was in collision with the 81-year-old man and also a 71-year-old woman who were both pedestrians.

The man fell from his wheelchair seat onto the road. He was taken to hospital where he is being treated for what West Yorkshire Police have described as "serious, life threatening injuries".

The woman suffered minor injuries in the incident which happened at around 12.30pm.

Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed it and information can either be given by calling 101, quoting log 710 of 06/01, or by using the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.