When is Doctor Who on TV? Everything you need to know about Sheffield filmed sci-fi smash

It is one of the most eagerly anticipated TV events of the year – Yorkshire actress Jodie Whittaker is set to make her debut as the 13th Time Lord when Doctor Who returns to TV screens next month.

And this year the show will have added local appeal – for it is understood several key scenes of the new series are set in Sheffield.

Jodie Whittaker stars as the new Doctor Who. (Photo: BBC).

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series of Doctor Who.

When is Doctor Who back on TV?

The first episode of the new series will be screened on BBC One on Sunday, October 7.

What time?

The BBC has yet to reveal an exact time for the show – but chances are it will fit in around Strictly Come Dancing – which means it is likely to be on air at around 5.30pm or 8pm.

Why Sunday?

The show has traditionally aired on Saturday nights – so shifting it to Sunday for the first time since 2005 is a bold move by the BBC.

What do we know about the first episode?

Trailers have given a glimpse of what to come – including scenes set in Sheffield. It had its premiere at The Light cinema in the city on September 24 – but those in attendance were sworn to secrecy about its contents.

It will obviously establish Huddersfield’s Jodie Whittaker as the 13th and first female Time Lord – and introduce us to her new companions, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole.

What’s the episode called?

It’s called The Woman Who Fell To Earth.

What about the rest of the series?

Series 11 will kick off with a 65-minute opening episode, followed by nine 50 minute episodes, making for a 10 week series overall. There’s normally a Christmas special too – which means that when the series finishes in mid-December, fans won’t have long to wait before the festive special.

Where does Sheffield fit into it all?

We gather that one of the Doctor’s new companions lives in Sheffield in the show – the Park Hill flats to be precise – which is why cameras rolled there for filming earlier this year.

A trailer for the show pictured Whittaker standing against the Sheffield skyline and Bradley Walsh was pictured reading a fictitious Sheffield newspaper in a fish and chip shop in a publicity still for the show.

It’s certain that Sheffield is set to play a big part in the new series.

