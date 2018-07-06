Where to celebrate World Chocolate Day in Leeds

Have your say

Not that those of us with a sweet tooth need an excuse to indulge, World Chocolate Day presents the perfect opportunity to enjoy all things cocoa without feeling guilty.

From delectably smooth hot chocolate, to flavoured infused bars of goodness, these cafes and chocolatiers around Leeds have your cocoa cravings covered.



Cabana's warm Nutella stuffed chocolate doughnuts are delicious

Hotel Chocolat

Hotel Chocolate launched the UK's first Chocolate Metropolis this week, opening a two-storey chocolatey haven at Trinity Leeds on 4 July.

This ultimate cocoa destination boasts a cafe, bar, restaurant and a School of Chocolate, where visitors can try their hand at crafting chocolate straight from the bean.

It is also home to an ice cream hatch, which dispenses ‘ice cream of the Gods’ directly onto one of the busiest corners in Leeds, on Boar Lane.

Mrs Atha's has a range of chocolatey treats which will spoil you for choice

Visit: Trinity Leeds, 55 Boar Lane, LS1 5EL - hotelchocolat.com

Kaspa's

This dessert emporium is home to all manner of decadent delights.

Alongside a range of ice creams and extravagant sundaes, there's a choice of waffles, crepes, milkshakes, cakes and warm puddings - perfect for getting that chocolate fix.

Visit: The Core Shopping Centre, The Headrow, LS1 6JB - kaspas.co.uk

Bon Chocolat

Home to a diverse selection of handcrafted Belgian chocolates, Swiss truffles and luxury confectionery, this shop is a treasure trove for chocolate lovers, and ideal for picking up a tasty treat or two.

From truffles and slabs, to fondant cream and Belgian delights, there's a wealth of options to choose from.

Visit: 13 Thorntons Arcade, LS1 6LQ - bonchocolat.co.uk

Cabana

It may be best known for its Brazilian barbecue, but Cabana boasts a surprisingly good dessert menu.

Crispy churros served with a hot chocolate sauce is an absolute must-try here, as are the warm Nutella stuffed chocolate raindrop doughnuts.

Visit: 4 Trinity Leeds, Albion Street, LS1 5AT - cabana-brasil.com

La Bottega Milanese

It may be best known for its coffee, but this Italian espresso bar also serves an insanely rich hot chocolate, which is well worth shunning a cup of java for.

Thick, creamy and made with 100 per cent cacao, their legendary traditional Milanese hot chocolate is more like a dessert than a drink - and there are plenty of cakes, croissants and homemade gooey brownies to accompany

Visit: Unit A11A, The Light, The Headrow, LS1 8TL - labottegamilanese.co.uk

Mrs Atha’s

Specialising in freshly made cakes, including moist brownies, homemade truffles, an indulgent chocolate load, and a range of creamy hot chocolate, there's enough chocolatey treats on offer to spoil you for choice.

Visit: Central Road, LS1 6DE - mrsathasleeds.com

Charbonnel et Walker

Founded in 1875, Charbonnel et Walker have perfected the art of chocolate-making to produce a tantalising range of melt-in-your-mouth truffles and sugar coated delicacies.

Endorsed by the Royal Warrant as chocolate manufacturers to Her Majesty the Queen, the highest quality is assured, making it more than worth the hefty price tag.

Visit: Victoria Leeds, 19 County Arcade, LS1 6BW - charbonnel.co.uk

Patisserie Valerie

The range of choice at Patisserie Valerie is endless, with silky smooth hot chocolate, delicious cakes, pastries and warm desserts, there's a rich and filling variety to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Visit: 50 Albion Street, LS1 6AD / St Paul’s Street, LS1 2LE - patisserie-valerie.co.uk