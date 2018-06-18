Where to get help from in Leeds if you’re struggling with debt

If you are experiencing debt or money problems there are a variety of places in Leeds from which you can seek help and advice.

There are online advice centres, local advice agencies, places where students can seek advice and a wide selection of food banks throughout the whole of Leeds.

Advice agencies in Leeds

Better Leeds Communities Advice Service – offers free advice for anyone living in Leeds, including help with debt. Call 0113 275 3498 to speak to an advisor or to arrange a face-to-face appointment.

Chapeltown Citizens Advice​- provides free, confidential and independent advice, including debt and your legal rights. Call 0113 223 4400 or for self-help visit adviceguide.org.uk



Citizens Advice Leeds- provides free, independent and confidential advice, including benefits, debt, employment and housing.

There are a wide selection of food banks around Leeds

Appointments are available at venues across Leeds, Debt Advisers are available for telephone & face to face advice and pensions guidance appointments are available across Leeds and Bradford - 0113 281 6738. Leeds Adviceline: 0113 223 4400 or visit: citizensadviceleeds.org.uk/

Citizens Advice Leeds, 31 New York Street, Leeds LS2 7DT.

Ebor Gardens Advice Centre - a local charity based in Burmantofts which gives free, confidential and impartial advice in relation to debt.

They also have a team of volunteers known as Leeds Money Buddies - which provide one-to one help. They can help you follow the debt advice you've been given, work on your budget, input information on to a computer, print letters off for your creditors, maximise your income, and fill out forms to apply for grants.

Money Buddies can also look online for you to find the cheapest gas/electric supplier and will chat about the most up-to-date ways on how to save money. Call them on 0113 235 0276.

Feel Good Factor Leeds - free help and advice on benefits and welfare reform. The team also run 'Money Matters' courses which can help you manage your personal budget and find ways to save some money. Tel:0113 350 4200

St Vincents Support Centre - provides face-to-face free and confidential help for your debt, call 0113 248 4126 to make an appointment.

NECA – Local Counselling Support, appointment based

GamCare also provide free counselling services on a one-to-one basis, or group therapy sessions via their service in Leeds called NECA.

NECA offers confidential counselling, advice and information service to anyone aged 16 years and over, including comprehensive assessment, brief interventions, structured one to one counselling, group work and support for family members or others affected by gambling.

To book an appointment with NECA’s Leeds based counsellor please call 0191 4146446

For more information or for further advice agencies in Leeds visit: leeds.gov.uk/leedsmic/benefit-and-debt-advice



MindWell, online website for people in Leeds

MindWell offers an array of tools and information to help make managing your finances much easier and find out who you can talk to for support. They offer information on finding emotional support, independent advice, controlling debt and budgeting and accessing benefits and grants.

If you are struggling to cope and need to talk to someone now, you can call:

The Connect helpline on 0808 800 1212 (freephone) which gives emotional support and information to people in Leeds every night of the year (6pm-2am).

The Samaritans on 116 123 (freephone) - open 24 hours a day.

Visit: mindwell-leeds.org.uk/i-m-looking-for-myself/where-can-i-find-practical-help/debt-and-money-problems





Students

Leeds Beckett University - Student Money & Advice Centre offers support relating to student finances including loans, fees and funding, and advice on budgeting, welfare benefits and managing debt.

Leeds Trinity Students' Union - provides support relating to student finances including loans, fees and funding.

Leeds University Union - gives support relating to student finances including loans, fees and funding, and advice on budgeting and managing debt.

Food banks in Leeds

Leeds North & West Foodbank- provide three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis.

Locations:

Moortown Distribution Centre, Moortown Methodist Church, Alderton Rise, Leeds, LS17 5LH

Woodhouse Distribution Centre, Gateway Church in St Marks Church, St Marks Road, Leeds, LS2 9AF

Lower Wortley Distribution Centre, Lower Wortley Methodist Church, Branch Road, Leeds, LS12 4RN

Bramley Distribution Centre, Trinity Methodist Church, Town Street, Bramley, Leeds, LS13 2EP

Horsforth Distribution Centre, Lister Hill Baptist Church, 1 Brownberrie Avenue, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 5PW

Ireland Wood Distribution Centre, The Jubilee Room, St Pauls Church , Raynel Drive, Leeds, LS16 6BS

Pudsey Distribution Centre, The Oak Church , 54 Bradford Road , Pudsey, LS28 6EF

For more information visit: https://leedsnorthandwest.foodbank.org.uk/locations/

Other food banks in Leeds:

Leeds South Food bank, Belle Isle Family Centre, Belle Isle Road, Leeds LS10 3DN, Tel: 0758 087 3170, info@leedssouthfoodbank.org.uk

St Vincent Support Centre, 82 York Road, Leeds LS9 9AA, Tel: 0113 2484126

Bramley Community Foodbank, C/O Fairfield Community Centre, Fairfield Terrace, Bramley, LS13 3DQ (The service is available to anyone who lives in Bramley, Leeds

bramleycommunityfoodbank@gmx.com)

St. George’s Crypt, Charity Shop, 40 – 46 Town Street, Armley, Leeds, LS 12 3AA, Tel: 0113 2797732,