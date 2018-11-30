Where you can buy a real Christmas tree this December

Selecting a Christmas tree to decorate and put in pride of place in your home is one of the highlights of the festive season.

And while artificial varieties may offer a certain convenience, you can't beat the glorious pine smell of a real one.

There are a range of garden centres, farms and retailers selling real Christmas trees

Luckily, there are plenty of places around Yorkshire where you can snap one up.

Rudfarlington Farm

Rudfarlington Farm is home to more than 1000 real Christmas trees, including Nordmann Fir, Norwary Spruce and Fraser Fir varieties, which can be cut to fit your stand on purchase.

Visit: Wetherby Road, Harrogate, HG5 8LX

Methley Estate Christmas Tree Farm

Home to 18,000 trees, visitors will be spoilt for choice at this scenic farm, with Nordmann Firs, Norway Spruce and Fraser Firs all up for grabs to buy.

The trees are displayed without nets to make sure you select the right shape for your home, and a member of the team will net it up and help you carry it to the car.

Visit: Methley Estate, Home Farm, Methley, LS26 9DU

B&Q

Selling the likes of spruces and Nordmann Firs, B&Q have a wide range of Christmas trees to suit your taste, with small to extra large options available.

Visitors can check the availabilty of the tree they would like online before heading to the store to pick it up.

Visit: diy.com



High Trees Garden Centre

This Horsforth-based garden centre offers a great selection of 1ft to 25ft trees, including Norway Spruces, White Pines and Noble Firs, and they are all displayed un-netted so you can see exactly what it looks like before taking it home.

The centre will also trim your tree to fit your base if needed.

Visit: Otley Old Road, Horsforth, LS18 5HZ

IKEA

IKEA are charging only £25 for their real Christmas trees this year, and are offering shoppers a £20 voucher to spend in store in the New Year at the time of purchase.

The trees are available to buy in stores until Christmas Eve.

Visit: ikea.com



The Arium

Boasting a large stock of quality trees freshly cut from the Stockeld Park Estate in Wetherby, visitors can choose from a variety of different sizes, ranging from 3ft up to a mighty 12ft.

The Christmas trees are available to purchase from Friday 30 November until Christmas Eve.

Visit: Thorner Lane, Whinmoor, Leeds, LS14 3FB

Homebase

An array of Christmas tree varieties are up for grabs at Homebase, including spruces, Fraser Firs and Noble Firs, with ranging from £12 for the smaller 6 ft trees, up to £75 for an 8 to 9 ft.

Visit: homebase.co.uk



Dodds Christmas Trees

If you don't want the hassle of collecting your tree yourself, Dodds Christmas Trees will select and deliver one for you within three days of purchase.

Dodds supply premium grade non-needle drop Nordmann Fir trees (sized between 4 ft to 12 ft) sourced from Stockeld Park, and offer free delivery on all orders to Leeds and the surrounding areas.

Visit: christmastreeman.co.uk