Whisky shots for sale from VENDING MACHINE in hotel bar

Shots of exclusive Scottish whisky will be for sale from a VENDING MACHINE in a posh hotel.

Single malts from celebrated distilleries such as Macallan, Royal Lochnagar and Aberfeldy will be for sale in pouches, using tokens costing £7.95 from the hotel bar.

The innovative spirit dispensing service is on offer at the Napoleon Hotel in the Moorgate area of central London until the end of December.

Tokens can only be bought in the Devil’s Darling bar from 5pm each day, but they can be used any time between 10am and 2am.

The installation is filled with a variety of single-malt whiskies, and customers just have to select the one that best tickles their fancy from the description on the pouch.

The vending machine has been launched by the award-winning Black Rock Bar in nearby Shoreditch, east London.

It was installed to celebrate the first birthday of Whisky-Me, a subscription service launched by Black Rock Bar’s Thomas Aske and Tristan Stephenson, which ships single malt whiskies from all over the world right to members’ doors for £7 per month or £84 per year.

Just like the monthly Whisky-Me deliveries, the vending machine’s single malt offering has been carefully curated by the founders “to best represent the flavours and diversity of single malt”.

In addition to a special ‘birthday whisky’, other available pouches will hold fine single malts that have previously featured on the Whisky-Me subscription service from celebrated distilleries such as Macallan, Royal Lochnagar and Aberfeldy.

Mr Aske said they’re “on a mission to reinvent whisky’s stereotypically serious image with a fun, contemporary approach and a belief that everyone should be able to enjoy delicious whisky without being a connoisseur.”