Whitby Goth Weekend 2018: The best photos from the weekend

Thousands of goths from all over the world descended on Whitby this weekend for the annual spring Goth Weekend.

The festival is centred around live music, stunning costumes and quirky shows.

Guesthouses and B&Bs are booked months in advance of the event, which is believed to bring in around £1million to the Whitby economy in both April and October.

There is a bazaar selling gothic clothing and a huge range of stalls, while the headline act at the Circus of Horrors show was a person being ‘pickled’ in a jar.

The Whitby Goth Weekend began in 1994, when a group of mates sitting in the back room of the Elsinore pub discussed getting a few bands together to play. Jo Hampshire was the original founder, and goths from all over the world now descend on Whitby for the bi-annual social gathering.

The goths’ own football team, Real Gothic FC, beat local side Stokoemotiv FC in a charity match which takes place every festival weekend.

