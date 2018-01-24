White Cloth Gallery arts cafe bar in Leeds shuts down as firm goes into liquidation

THE White Cloth Gallery bar in Leeds city centre has closed down after the company that ran it went into liquidation.

The cafe bar and arts venue on Aire Street near Leeds rail station closed its doors on January 12 after White Cloth Bar and Food went into liquidation.

Chris Donlon, 40, of Moortown, said his family had made a booking for around 150 people for his wife Samantha and her twin Sara’s 40th birthday party at the White Cloth Gallery on Saturday February 3.

Mr Donlon said: “We have paid £300 deposit. They contacted us about a week ago, so it’s off. We have been assured that we will get the deposit back.”

Mr Donlon added: “It is disappointing, we have had to search round for somewhere else at the last minute.”

Companies House lists a change of registered office address for White Cloth Gallery Ltd on January 19 this year.

The address has changed from Kestrel House, 16 Lower Brunswick Street, Leeds, to 4, Carlton Court, Brown Lane West, Leeds - the address of insolvency business Geoffrey Martin and Co.

The White Cloth Gallery (WCG) Facebook page describes the venue as “a unique photography and film gallery with events space and café bar in the heart of Leeds city centre.

“A unique space for both established and emerging artists to showcase their work and thereby enabling them to gain a foothold in the industry and achieve notoriety and success.

“WCG perseveres to be socially aware and aim to attract artists and visitors from all walks of life and act as support to the artistic community, encourage creativity and help establish Leeds as a cultural centre.

“Priority is also to create an energetic, inspiring and enjoyable environment where enthusiasts can learn from educational experiences.”