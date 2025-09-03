Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

White House Farm is a restored five-bedroom home, which offers a rare chance to live at the gateway to the Yorkshire Dales National Park, and blends heritage with contemporary country living.

Built in 1620, White House has long been a fixture of rural Yorkshire life. It was once the centrepiece of the Halton East Estate, a significant agricultural holding comprising four working farms, 16 cottages, and Halton Hall itself, all spread across 733 acres.

The estate was offered at public auction in Ilkley on June 6, 1945 and subsequently purchased in full by the Duke of Devonshire in August 1946, making it part of the Bolton Abbey Estate.

The home features five large ensuite bedrooms, three reception rooms and a hand-built bespoke kitchen.

Once a working farmhouse, The White House was left largely untouched for almost half a century. An extensive restoration has brought the residence up to date, respecting its heritage while creating a modern living space.

The traditional barn adjoining the house offers a versatile additional space which, subject to planning permission, could serve as a home office, creative studio, or guest accommodation. Outside, the residence overlooks 1.2 acres of private south-facing garden, with uninterrupted views of Skipton Moor framed by mature trees.

This tranquil rural setting is only five minutes to a main arterial road, with easy access to nearby towns as well as Leeds, Harrogate and Bradford.

The property is available to rent at £5,500 per month with a two-year initial fixed term, which includes upkeep and maintenance of the gardens.

Heidi Beattie, estate director at Bolton Abbey, said: “We are delighted to bring The White House to market. The house represents an opportunity to inhabit a very special corner of Yorkshire, and to be part of our unique rural community.

"For anyone who has ever walked the footpaths of Bolton Abbey and wondered what it might be like to call it home, we look forward to welcoming you to the neighbourhood.”

Elsewhere on the estate, Laund House and Laund Cottage are set to come to the market. Laund House is a four-bedroom property and the former home of the Dowager Duchess, set within mature gardens, it comes with a range of adjoining outbuildings and a 1.5-acre paddock. Steeped in heritage, the house has a special place in local history with Beatrix Potter staying there in the early 20th century.

Set aside from Laund House in its own curtilage, Laund Cottage, a self-contained two-bedroom flat complete with its own parking area and garden is also available to let. The tenant of Laund House will be given first refusal to take Laund Cottage, but if this is not required the property is sufficiently apart from Laund House that it will be offered separately to the rental market.