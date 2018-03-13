White Rose cinema giving you chance to vote for anniversary showings

1997 was a great year for many reasons, including the opening of the White Rose Centre, but the films that were released were on another level.

From Men In Black to Titanic and Tomorrow Never Dies to Yorkshire's own Full Monty, there were some epic showings at cinemas up and down the country.

The White Rose Centre, Leeds

That is why Cineworld at the White Rose Centre are offering free tickets for a show of the public's choosing, to commemorate their 21st birthday.

People can choose from the classic The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jim Carrey's laugh out loud comedy Liar Liar, Will Smith's extra-terrestrial blockbuster Men in Black or the world famous tragic romance Titanic.

The two films with the most votes on their Facebook page will then be screened on their birthday, which is March 25, with the cinema giving out free tickets.

People are asked to keep an eye on the White Rose's social media channels for details on how to obtain free tickets in the near future.