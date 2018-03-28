Why aren’t there more Yorkshire folk in the House of Lords, asks Tory ex-Minister

A Conservative former Minister has questioned why there aren’t more “Yorkshire folk” in the House of Lords.

Brigg and Goole MP Andrew Percy spoke today in the Commons during a debate about whether Westminster’s second chamber should be reduced in size.

Labour’s David Hanson said the 92 hereditary peers should be given the sack, prompting Mr Percy to argue that “the House of Lords is stuffed full of people who are too London-centric”.

There are currently 800 peers who have the right to sit in the House of Lords. Former minister Mr Hanson urged the Government to support his Bill to reduce the size of the Lords.

He said: “The Prime Minister wants to reduce the size of the House of Lords, so why not start with the 91 men and only one woman who owe their place not to their intrinsic merit but to their ancestors?”

Cabinet Office minister Chloe Smith said: “As our manifesto made clear we will continue to ensure that the House of Lords remains relevant and effective by addressing issues such as its size and where there is consensus across both houses for action.”

Mr Percy later added: “Never mind the hereditaries, the House of Lords is stuffed full of people who are too London-centric. When are we going to have have more Yorkshire folk and more of the good men and women of Lincolnshire in that House of Lords?”

Ms Smith responded: “Very soon I hope.”