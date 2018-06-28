Why England may have to draw lots against Belgium to decide who wins World Cup 2018 Group G

Have your say

England may have to draw lots against Belgium to decide who goes through to the World Cup Round of 16 as the group winner.

Because England and Belgium are level on points, goal difference and on goals scored in Group G, it may come down to drawing lots to decide who will top the group.

Both sides also have similar disciplinary records - meaning the Fair Play rankings could be of no use by the time tonight's game finishes as well.

England have two yellow cards right now while Belgium have three. So if England pick up one yellow tonight, it'll be all tied up again.

What has to happen for teams to draw lots?

When the points are level, it comes down to goal difference.

When that's level, it's goals scored and if that's the same, it goes to head-to-head goals scored.

Then, if disciplinary records are the same, lots will be drawn by FIFA.

That means it it will be total luck.

When will the draw be held?

If that happens, the draw will take place at 9PM UK time (11pm Russian time) in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

It has happened once before. When the Republic of Ireland and the Netherlands were tied up at 1990 Italia World Cup.