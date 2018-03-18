Why Flight of the Conchords UK tour has been postponed and what to do with your booking

Folk parody duo Flight of the Conchords have revealed why the rest of their UK tour has been postponed from today.

The pair, made up of Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie today announced that their upcoming shows have been postponed.

Flight of the Conchords were due to play Leeds' First Direct Arena on March 27 as well as London on Sunday, March 18, Manchester on March 23 and Liverpool on April 1.

A spokesman for the band said: "Due to a hand injury that Bret McKenzie has suffered, Metropolis Music, Chambers Touring & Flight of the Conchords regrettably announce the postponement and imminent rescheduling of the Flight of the Conchords Sing Flight of the Conchords tour.

"Bret and Jemaine are extremely sorry and deeply saddened that they cannot perform for their U.K. fans, who have waited so patiently.

“Unfortunately I’ve broken two bones in my hand today in a very rock ‘n’ roll injury - falling down some stairs. The doctors have informed me that I won’t be able to perform for several weeks. I’m sorry not to be able to do these upcoming shows but I’m looking forward to coming back and finishing the tour when I have two fully functioning hands.” – Bret McKenzie.

Fans are being told to hang onto your tickets pending further information, but a new date has not yet been set.

Those who have bought tickets can email customerservice@eventim.co.uk.