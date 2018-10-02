Why is it so windy in Leeds today and when will it calm down? The Met Office explains

Strong winds have been gusting through Leeds today, threatening to sweep us all off our feet.

So what is causing the heavy winds and when are they due to ease off in Leeds?

Wind has battered Leeds city centre today (file photo)

The Met Office says wind speeds of up to the low 40mph range has been recorded in Leeds today.

The good news is that the wind is going to ease off through the rest of today.

What is causing the strong winds?

Sarah Kent, Met Office meteorologist, said: "The winds are going to be easing through the rest of the day. It’s been a gradual process.

"Areas to the east of high ground, like Leeds, wind can funnel through valleys when it's westerly. It can also ripple over the top of the Pennines.

"Where those ripples bounce close to land, the wind can become quite gusty and strong, which is what people have experienced today.

“Through the Leeds area there have been gusts of low 40mphs. But the good news is the wind is gradually easing."

Sarah added that tall buildings - like those in Leeds city centre - can also funnel wind and add to the gusts.

“Just as valleys funnel the wind, other obstacles can also funnel the wind," she said.

What causes windy days?

Wind is caused by differences in the atmospheric pressure.

When a difference in atmospheric pressure exists, air moves from the higher to the lower pressure area, resulting in winds of various speeds. On a rotating planet, air will also be deflected by the Coriolis effect, except exactly on the equator.

Regional Forecast for Yorkshire & Humber today from the Met Office

This Evening and Tonight:

Dry but breezy during the evening with clear spells. Colder than last night, perhaps giving a touch of grass frost in sheltered valleys. Becoming cloudier around dawn, with patchy drizzle possible over the Dales. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Wednesday:

Brightest in the east at first, with a rather cloudy and damp day otherwise expected, although rainfall will generally be light and intermittent. Remaining breezy, although feeling milder than Tuesday. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Probably rather cloudy and breezy Thursday and Friday, brightest in the east. Occasional rain making erratic progress southeast later Friday into Saturday, before becoming brighter but colder later.