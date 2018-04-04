Why motorists could face big fines for parking on Yorkshire's pavements under new laws

Motorists in who park their cars on the pavement could be fined under new rules being considered by highway bosses.

The rule has already been place in London for more than 40 years but Department for Transport (DfT) officials are hoping to expand it across the country including into Yorkshire.

-> Benefits, diesel tax and four other laws being changed this week

Bosses are wanting the law brought in to prevent vehicles from blocking paths and causing difficulties for wheelchair users, people with pushchairs and blind pedestrians.

The proposal has been suggested by DfT previously with drivers potentially hit with £70 fines for mounting the kerb but were never introduced.

However, according to the Metro, the government is now once again looking at the issue as part of a wider overhaul of traffic regulations.

-> Listed: The conditions you can't get prescriptions for and the treatments banned by the NHS

Transport minister Jesse Norman said: “The Department for Transport has been considering the scope for improving the traffic regulation order process.

“However, the department is now undertaking a broader piece of work to gather evidence on the issue of pavement parking. We expect to be able to draw conclusions later this year."

A Sheffield council spokesperson said: "Highway authorities already have some powers to prohibit parking on pavements, and we would be interested in any proposals that would help to address these further, especially if they allow greater flexibility and discretion to be applied by civil enforcement officers while ensuring a consistent approach to motorists."

A bill allowing councils to ban pavement parking over wide areas was debated in parliament in 2015 but it was withdrawn without being approved.