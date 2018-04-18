Why two fighter jets tore through Yorkshire's skies today

Have your say

Two fighter jets tore through the skies above Yorkshire today.

Eagle eyed sky-watchers clocked the two monster jets ripping across the sunny skies at about 3pm this afternoon.

Two RAF jets flew through Yorkshire's skies today. Photo: Andrew Easby

The RAF fighter jets - a Hawk and a GR4 Tornado - are the same as those used in Syria.

Don't be alarmed! The two RAF jets flying across Yorkshire were conducting training in our skies as part of the daily training conducted by RAF pilots nationwide.

The jets were spotted over Leeds but flew across other parts of Yorkshire too.

An RAF spokesman said: "We regularly fly jets over Yorkshire as part of the training exercises that the RAF carries out across the country every day."

Eagle-eyed skywatchers suggested the plane was a GR4 Tornado, in which case it would be flying from to or from RAF Marham, where a base of 40 GR4 Tornados is sited.

What the RAF does

According to the RAF, the RAF's remit is:

*To respond to threats

*To prevent conflict

*Watching the skies

*Delivering aid

*Combating cyber threats

*Working in partnership with other bodies

Responding to threats

QRA Typhoon aircraft and their pilots provide a UK air defence capability 24 hours a day, 365 days a year from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray and RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

They are supported by personnel from across the RAF from Airspace Battle Managers and Air Traffic Controllers to the Squadron Engineers who, like the Pilots, take shifts to ensure QRA aircraft are permanently ready to fly.

While on duty, QRA pilots are prepared in their flying suits to take to the skies at a moment’s notice with their aircraft armed and ready.

Where there are indications that an aviation security incident might develop, pilots will standby in the cockpit, ensuring aircraft can take off even more swiftly. This allows the RAF to respond across the country and over the seas around the UK, to defend against potential threats.