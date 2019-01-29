Why your favourite eatery never runs out of food

We all have to do the weekly shop. But have you ever wondered how do our favourite food outlets manage?

It is the foodies’ event of the year: the Oliver Awards are a chance to celebrate everything that’s great about Leeds restaurants and the people behind them.

The countdown is on to the Oliver Awards, and the shortlist has just been announced.

But, of course, the nominees and all of Yorkshire’s vibrant and exciting restaurants, diners, cafes and sandwich bars would struggle to keep going without a massive behind-the-scenes food production and delivery network.

So how do our favourite eateries – and shops – manage to ensure their cupboards are never bare?

The power behind our food

Many food outlets turn to Bestway Wholesale – which is sponsoring the Oliver Awards for the first time – to keep supplies flowing in.

The business is the UK’s largest independent food and drink wholesaler, and has 40 years’ experience in working hand-in-hand with retail and catering outlets, making sure their stock is right up to scratch.

Its BB Foodservice delivery operation operates like a massive professionals’ supermarket delivery service – bringing what they need right to the door of their kitchens, freeing up the chefs’ time to create our favourite dishes.

Unlike our household food shop, it deals with eye-popping sizes and quantities, such as single packs of teabags containing 1100 teabags and giant 5-litre bottles of vinegar, massive 5kg packs of fresh chicken to 10-litre tubs of mayonnaise.

Its massive range - everything from chilled and frozen food to extras like paper straws, napkins and pizza boxes - end up in food and drink businesses, restaurants, schools, hotels and bed and breakfasts around Yorkshire and the UK.

And just like we can shop online at home, the BB foodservice app means professionals can organise their orders at the push of a button, to be delivered in one of BB foodservice’s fleet of refrigerated vehicles.

How do they do it?

It owns and operates 65 Bestway and Batley’s depots across the country, where any business of any size can visit to stock up their shelves.

That can include a large hotel kitchen, down to a small business that just wants to grab some biscuits or a tasty cake for the boardroom.

The business also has specialist arms, including its own label ‘best-one’ products which ares a favourite among many of its convenience stores, best-one, Bargain Booze and Wine Rack retail brands, and its Bestpets range which supplies pet stores.

The company even provides support schemes for independent retailers and caterers so they can offer consumers the best of deals.

Support for the best of Leeds

A Bestway spokesperson said the business was delighted to be part of the Oliver Awards, which will take place on March 11.

“We are proud sponsors of the Oliver Awards 2019, recognising the very people who are at the heart of the eating industry in Leeds.

“We’re excited to be able to sponsor these awards for the first time, acknowledging the best restaurants, cafes, bars, breweries and people from across the regions’ food industry.

“Congratulations to everyone who has been nominated and good luck for the awards night – we can’t wait to see you there.”

