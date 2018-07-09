Widower of inspirational Yorkshire doctor Kate Granger hailed as community hero by Theresa May

The husband of the late West Yorkshire doctor and campaigner Kate Granger has been recognised by Theresa May for his efforts to build on his wife’s legacy of compassionate care.

Chris Pointon was today announced as a recipient of the Prime Minister’s Points of Light award, which is given out to people who make a difference in their community and inspire others.

Kate, who died in 2016 aged 34, found the strength and time during her fight against cancer to launch #hellomynameis, a campaign which encourages medical staff to introduce themselves properly to their patients.

The consultant, who lived in East Ardsley and worked at Wakefield’s Pinderfields Hospital, also raised £250,000 for charity.

Since her death, Chris has taken the #hellomynameis message around the world, running events for health workers and speaking at conferences.

He has also established an International #hellomynameis Day, which takes place on July 23.

In a personal letter to Chris, Mrs May wrote: “Kate saw the importance of compassionate and personalised care from both sides.

“Your efforts to continue spreading this simple but revolutionary message is supporting better care, not just in our NHS, but in health services around the world.

“As we come together as a country in celebration of 70 years of the NHS so many of us hold so dear, I want to thank you for all you have done and continue to do.”

Chris said he was “truly honoured” to have been recognised. He added: “The campaign is all about compassionate care and how through a simple introduction this can improve communication and overall patient experience.

“Thank you so much for the recognition but more so thank you to everyone across the world who works in healthcare and supports the campaign every day.”

Chris’s achievement was praised today by his local MP, Paula Sherriff. Ms Sherriff, MP for Dewsbury, said: “Sometimes it’s the simplest things that make the biggest impact – and just by saying their name on meeting a patient for the first time, healthcare professionals can ease what can often be a difficult time for patients.

“The work started by Dr Kate Granger and continued by Chris is an absolute inspiration – a terminally ill cancer patient and her husband who still found the time to make things better for others.

“Encouraging understanding and kindness that truly brings light at what can be the darkest of times, it is fitting that Chris’s continuing endeavours are recognised by the Points of Light award.”