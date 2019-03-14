A Sheffield woman, aged 83, has admitted killing her husband in the home they shared together in Sheffield.

Marjorie Grayson pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds diminished responsibility by ‘impairment of temporary dementia’.

A woman has admitted killing her husband in Sheffield

Court: Defendant found guilty of murdering man in Sheffield knife attack

The pensioner stabbed 85-year-old Alan Grayson to death in their semi-detached home in Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, last September.

Crime: Brazen criminals set up 800 plant cannabis farm in middle of Doncaster town centre

She entered her plea during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court this morning.

Read more: Armed police swoop on car on busy Sheffield city centre road

The OAP was originally been charged with murder but her plea to manslaughter was accepted by prosecutors following medical reports.

Dressed in a blue jumper and red trousers, Mrs Grayson spoke only to confirm her name and to enter her plea.

She has been remanded in custody for pre-sentence reports to be carried out before she is sentenced next month.

Mr Justice Nicklin, who is presiding over the case, said custody is not the only option available to him.

He said: “There is at least the possibility of imposing a sentence that is not immediate custody. I need to know what that looks like.”

Dafydd Enoch QC, prosecuting, said: “The position now is there is a wealth of psychiatric evidence from three different sources which make it clear this woman at the time was suffering from an impairment of temporary dementia.”

More to follow.