WildLee Brewing lands major Morrisons deal

070318 Debbie Wild who is brewing the new non alcohlic drink Kinoko at Rudgate Brewery at Tockwith.
North Yorkshire brewer WildLee Brewing is celebrating after winning a contract to supply Morrisons with their alcohol free soft drink.

The deal will see bottles and cans of Kinoko, the non-alcoholic kombucha-based drink, go into 80 stores across the UK, -including 58 of the supermarket’s new Barista Bars.

Debbie Wild of WildLee Brewing, based between York and Harrogate, said: “I am thrilled to have the support of Morrisons and to see Kinoko becoming available to consumers beyond the North of England.

“It’s great to see Morrisons, a Yorkshire brand, supporting independent Yorkshire producers too.”

The firm recently increased it brews to cope with demand.