WildLee Brewing lands major Morrisons deal

North Yorkshire brewer WildLee Brewing is celebrating after winning a contract to supply Morrisons with their alcohol free soft drink.

The deal will see bottles and cans of Kinoko, the non-alcoholic kombucha-based drink, go into 80 stores across the UK, -including 58 of the supermarket’s new Barista Bars.

Debbie Wild of WildLee Brewing, based between York and Harrogate, said: “I am thrilled to have the support of Morrisons and to see Kinoko becoming available to consumers beyond the North of England.

“It’s great to see Morrisons, a Yorkshire brand, supporting independent Yorkshire producers too.”

The firm recently increased it brews to cope with demand.