Wilfred Owen's original bugle to be blown in a special Ripon hornblower ceremony

War poet Wilfred Owen's original bugle will be blown in Ripon Market Square at the end of a special hornblower ceremony on Wednesday night.

Ripon City Council made the announcement this afternoon, stating: "We hope to have a very special addition to our hornblowing ceremony on Wednesday evening when we expect a representative from the Wilfred Owen Association to be present in Ripon.

"At the end of the hornblowing ceremony we hope that the Last Post and Reveille will be played on the Market Square. The actual bugle played on the square will be the bugle that was played by Wilfred Owen himself. Please come to support this very special event."

Stuart Martin, a coordinator of Ripon Community Poppy Project told the 'Gazette that the arrangement "is as certain as it can be."

Many of Owen's best works were written in Ripon between March and June 1918. He lived in Ripon for a number of months while recovering from shell shock.

Ripon City Council is yet to formally confirm who will be playing the bugle.

More on this breaking news story as we get it.