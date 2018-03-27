Will it snow in Yorkshire this Easter weekend? Full forecast as temperatures drop

It's been a long, cold winter with an unusual amount of snow for Yorkshire thanks to the Beast from the East (parts one and two).

But this weekend the forecasts of a third Beast bringing the snow back have been revised - and it appears Easter probably won't be a white one.

That's not to say it will be toasty over the next few days though - temperatures are set to plunge again on Wednesday.

The Met Office says: "Often cloudy over the next few days with showers or longer spells of rain and a risk of snow at times, mainly high ground in the north. Feeling fairly cold.

Here's the full forecast from the Met Office.

Wednesday

Temperatures will drop from 10 degrees on Tuesday to highs of just 6 degrees on Wednesday as another cold snap accompanies patches of rain.

Thanks to wind chill, the temperature will feel more like Minus 1 degrees C. Chilly!

Thursday

Sunnier spells will push the temperature to a maximum of 9 degrees C, still not exactly tropical. But it is set to be sunny and largely rain-free, according to the weather experts.

Good Friday

Rain. It's set to be wet for most of Thursday, with temperatures hitting highs of 7 degrees C. Not such a good Friday in terms of the weather, but it won't be absolutely torrential, more a steady drizzle.

Saturday & Sunday

The weekend won't be snowy as first predicted. In fact, it will be pretty average, with not much rain, not much sun, no snow, and mostly just overcast. Highs of 8 degrees C on both days means it's not exactly going to be 'warm' either...