Will the sunny start to the day continue in Leeds? Hour-by-hour weather forecast

Saturday might have been a mixed bag for Leeds in terms of the weather but Sunday is looking like being warm and dry for the most of the day.
The Met Office said it should be a largely dry day, with temperatures reaching up to a balmy 20°C.
But forecasters said the warm spells could lead to a few showers in the afternoon and into the evening.
Overnight it will be largely dry, with mist and low cloud expected to spread inland. Temperatures will drop no lower than around 16°C.
11am: Cloudy 18C
12pm: Overcast 19C
1pm: Cloudy 19C
2pm: Overcast 19C
3pm: Cloudy 20C
4pm: Cloudy 20C
5pm: Overcast 19C
6pm: Light rain 19C
7pm: Cloudy 18C
8pm: Sunny intervals 18C
9pm: Cloudy 17C
10pm: Cloudy 16C
11pm: Partly cloudy 16C