Wimbledon wild card for Yorkshire's NCAA champion Paul Jubb

Hull teenager Paul Jubb will make his debut at Wimbledon after being awarded a wild card into the main draw of the men's singles.

READ MORE - Interview with NCAA winner Paul Jubb

The 19-year-old, who was born in York, shot to prominence last month when he became the first British winner of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men's singles title in America.

Had he been American, the achievement would have earned him a wild card into the US Open, and Wimbledon have rewarded him with entry into the main draw.

On Saturday, Jubb told The Yorkshire Post when asked if he was expecting a wild card into the year's third grand slam: “I’m not sure, I’m certainly not banking on it.

“Maybe in years to come."

On news of the wild card, South Carolina student Jubb tweeted: "Beyond happy to play my first @Wimbledon and be given this amazing opportunity. Thx to @the_LTA for all the support and everyone else on this journey with me. As a young lad growing up in Hull it was a big dream to get to SW19. #BackTheBrits #GamecockGRIT"

Jubb has won two matches at Ilkley this week, defeating Brazilian Thiago Monteiro (who is ranked 475 places above him) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in front of a thrilled Yorkshire crowd. He goes on to play No 9 seed Dennis Novak.

Francesca Jones, 19, of Leeds, has been given a wildcard into the women's qualifying singles at Wimbledon, alongside another Leeds player Naiktha Bains, who has also secured a wild card directly into Wimbledon doubles alongside fellow Briton Naomi Broady.

Six British players in total have been given places in the main draw, with Jubb joined by Jay Clarke, James Ward, Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Katie Swan.

Wimbledon junior champion Iga Swiatek, from Poland, has also been awarded a wild card along with All England Club favourite Marcos Baghdatis.

Katie Boulter, who is continuing to recover from a back injury, is a noticeable absentee while Naiktha Bains and Katy Dunne, both in the world's top 250, have also missed out