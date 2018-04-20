WIN tickets to Shakespeare pop-up theatre

Have your say

A pop-up Shakespeare-themed theatre is heading to Yorkshire this summer - and we are giving you the chance to see it for free.

Situated beside the iconic York landmark of Clifford’s Tower, the 13-sided Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre will offer a thrilling and intimate theatrical experience.

Four of William Shakespeare’s most popular plays, Macbeth, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Romeo and Juliet and Richard III, will be performed during the 10-week Summer of Shakespeare from Monday, June 25 until Sunday, September 2.

Outside Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre will be ‘Shakespeare’s Village’, a free attraction that will feature a gourmet street food menu selected by Yorkshire-born celebrity chef Brian Turner, and an Elizabethan garden from award-winning garden designer Sally Tierney.

It will also present a regular schedule of ‘wagon entertainment’ with speeches, sonnets and medieval music.

To mark the event, the Yorkshire Evening Post has teamed up with organisers to offer five pairs of VIP tickets to two of the performances.

Competition winners can visit the Romeo and Juliet performance on Monday, June 25 or Macbeth on Saturday, June 30.

For more information on Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre, full performance schedule and ticket information visit the website at shakespearesrosetheatre.com.