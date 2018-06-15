Wind measuring station in North Yorkshire damaged by super-strong Storm Hector gusts

Winds in upland areas of Yorkshire were so powerful yesterday that they blew away part of a measuring station on a hillside.

The 'wind cups' at a measuring station between Firby and Westow in the Howardian Hills were damaged during Storm Hector.

The 70mph gusts blew them over before the winds had even peaked on Thursday.

The station operators said on Twitter that 'either the wind cups weren't attached properly, or there was a ridiculously high gust and station couldn't hack it'.

The highest wind speed in Yorkshire recorded during Storm Hector was 75mph at the Tan Hill Inn recording station, which is located 578 metres above sea level next to the UK's highest pub.