Windrush victim now 'officially British' and calls for quick compensation

A Windrush generation citizen has called for promised compensation to be paid out as soon as possible so he can use the money to visit his daughter in Australia, whose wedding he missed as a result of the scandal faced by Commonwealth immigrants.

Joseph Bravo missed his daughter’s wedding in April after being told he would have to pay hundreds of pounds for citizenship before he could get a passport - even though he was legally entitled to one having lived in Leeds for decades.

The 62 year-old electrician was “well chuffed” to get his certificate of naturalisation on Thursday, six weeks after initially entering the scheme for Windrush citizens set up by the Home Office.

He is due to receive a passport free of charge within days.

But he stressed the promised compensation scheme must be set up quickly by the Government.

Mr Bravo, who has lived in Leeds since the 1960s since arriving in the UK from Jamaica, told The Yorkshire Post: “I don’t want to be in my zimmer frame before I get compensation.

“If I get anything I want to be getting it now, you know what I mean?”

Mr Bravo went on: “Whatever I get is a bonus, the passport was my objective, if I get something else then that’s a bonus.

“Obviously the more it is, the better, even if I get my flight to Australia and back I’ll be over the moon with that.”

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has committed to setting up a fully independent compensation scheme overseen by Martin Forde QC.

An initial call for evidence ended on June 8 and the next stage of the consultation is now being prepared, so victims of the scandal can have some input into how the scheme should work.

Mr Bravo is one of many Commonwealth citizens who have lived in Britain since they were schoolchildren and were supposed to have been given the right to remain in 1971 but were being being denied access to healthcare, held in immigration detention centres, and threatened with deportation during the Windrush scandal.

In April, Mr Bravo said his inability to get a passport “just doesn’t make sense” as he came to the country in “1963 or 1964” as a seven or eight year-old.

When he was 17 his father got him a passport to prove his age to football coaches he played for, “because I was a big lad” and people thought he was older.

In 1989, he was coaching a football team once known as Prince Philip’s in Leeds and obtained a one-year passport to travel to Amsterdam for a game.

But in 2010 and then last year, the Passport Office said they had no records of his residence.

It was only after a public outcry that cost Amber Rudd her job as Home Secretary that a Windrush scheme was set up to give free citizenship to all Commonwealth nationals who moved to the UK before 1973.