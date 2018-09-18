Winds of up to 80mph possible for north of England as Storm Helene moves on

Have your say

Winds of up to 80mph will hit as remnants of Storm Helene sweep out.

A spell of windy weather on the way has prompted the Met Office to issue a warning for wind across the north of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales on Wednesday.

l

Forecasters cancelled a wind warning today due to gusts not meeting the threshold to merit a warning.

But an alert in place for Wednesday - from 6am to 10pm - warns of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

The Met Office also warned that damage to buildings, power cuts, road closures and transport cancellations are possible.

Meteorologist Dean Hall said parts of the UK felt gusts of about 30-40mph on Tuesday morning, with wind speeds reaching 50mph in parts of Wales.

Storm Helene, which was downgraded after initial warnings that it may pose a risk to life, is moving away towards the north east.

“We’ve got rain currently across Scotland, northern England, eastern parts of Northern Ireland, associated with what was Storm Helene,” Mr Hall said.

Wednesday could see winds of 60-70mph, the forecaster said, adding: “Certainly we could see close to 80mph, possibly even higher miles per hour in exposed areas in the far north of the country.”

The weather forecast for Wednesday is not part of Storm Helene, which will have moved on.

Temperatures remain above average for this time of year with 24C (75F) possible in London on Tuesday after the mercury hit 26C (79F) in the capital on Monday.