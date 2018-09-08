Wine tips for barristers

Have your say

Barristers who love red wine should shop at Aldi, a specialist legal magazine has suggested.

A wine column in Counsel magazine, which is aimed at barristers, has described Aldi’s French Pinot Noir

as “astonishing value” at £4.49.

Barrister Sean Jones QC and law school professor Dominic Regan, who have written the column, say the Aldi wine is the “best value red we have found”.

They also say Tesco has a “modest Beaujolais for a fiver” and recommend a white wine Asda sells for “under £8” - Vernaccia di San Gimignano.

The columnists suggest Rose lovers should go to the Co-op “for value”, adding: “The Pic Saint Loup at £7.50 and La Petite Laurette at £8 are a credit to their wine buyer.”