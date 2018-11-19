Winter Ball raises £4k for NSPCC

An incredible £4,000 has been raised for the NSPCC at the charity’s prestigious A Night to Shine Winter Ball.

The glamorous evening of dinner and dancing at the Queens Hotel in Leeds was hosted by Twinkles Nurseries.

Jill Johnson, Managing Director of the award-winning Twinkles Nurseries chain said: “It was such a terrific night, so strongly supported and I am incredibly proud to have raised such a fantastic sum, for a charity dear to my heart.

“Twinkles Nurseries are passionate about the children in their care, helping them from the earliest opportunities to reach their full potential and this guiding principle mirrors the valuable work of the NSPCC.”

She added: “Every day, they are there through Childline for example supporting children, to help them overcome their adversities and realise their own potential.”

Local Fundraising Manager for the NSPCC, Elaine Kaye, said: “It was a great night at a wonderful venue.

“We can’t thank Jill and her team enough for organising what was a truly memorable event, helping us to be there for even more children when they need us the most.

“The Ball comes as we launch our very own 2018 Christmas appeal, “Light for every childhood.”

“We know that one in ten children in the UK have experienced neglect. And, for a child who’s being neglected, Christmas is yet another cold, dark and lonely time.

“Hopefully with the support of events like this and in the run up to Christmas when we all like to get our sparkle on, we can help to turn their lives around.”