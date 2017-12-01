Winter vigilance pays as elderly Thornton-le-Dale woman is rushed to hospital

Residents are being urged to be mindful of elderly and vulnerable neighbours in the wintry weather after police were alerted to a woman aged in her 90s who had collapsed at her home in a North Yorkshire village.

At around 10am yesterday, police were called from a woman in Thornton-le-Dale who reported concerns about the welfare of her neighbour. She had noticed her curtains were closed and no one answered the phone or a knock on the door.

North Yorkshire Police redeployed its nearest officers, who had been due to police protests at Kirby Misperton hydraulic fracturing site, and they forced entry into the house.

Officers found that the woman had collapsed and was unconscious. An ambulance was called and she was taken to hospital for treatment.

Inspector Martin Dennison, of Ryedale Police, said: “It’s important for communities to come together and support people in need, particularly during the winter months.

“If you have a friend, neighbour or relative who is vulnerable, please do your bit to help by checking on them regularly and making sure they are safe and well.”

The force offered this advice to communities:

• Drop in to see elderly or vulnerable residents to check if they are well at least once a week – and more often if the weather turns very cold.

• Check if they are feeling well, particularly if they do not seem their usual self or they look unwell.

• If they are feeling ill, encourage them to visit their local pharmacist without delay – and give them a lift if you can.

• Ask if you can collect any prescriptions they need or take them to their GP for any appointments.

• Make sure their home is heated to at least 18°C to 21°C throughout the winter.

• Ensure they are eating well and have a good supply of essential and store-cupboard food to keep them going – and offer to help them with shopping if they struggle with mobility.

• Encourage them to get heating and cooking appliances safety checked.