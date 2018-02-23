Witness appeal after death of Keighley man who came off mobility scooter

A pensioner who was found in the road with fatal injures after coming off his mobility scooter may have been struck by another vehicle, police believe.

An appeal has been made for witnesses to come forward after the death of the 81-year-old man in Keighley on Thursday, February 15.

Police said he was travelling along the pavement on Lawkholme Lane towards the junction with Bradford Street at around 1.08pm when the scooter came off the pavement for unknown reasons.

They want to speak to passing motorists who may have seen the incident. They include the drivers of a silver BMW and a dark red or purple Ford Fiesta which were travelling towards Keighley town centre, and a dark-coloured people carrier type vehicle which was travelling away from the town centre.

Sergeant Ann Drury, of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident which led to the death of this gentleman and are appealing for any witnesses who can tell us what took place.

“Due to the serious head injuries suffered by the gentleman there is a possibility he has been struck by another vehicle while immobile on the road.

“We know there were a number of motorists and pedestrians in the area at the time and I am keen to speak to anyone who saw the gentleman either before the incident or the incident itself to come forward and speak to us.

“We do also know there were several cars in the locality at the time of in the incident and we would like to speak to the drivers or passengers in particular, as they may have seen what took place.

“Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact the Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101, referencing police number 13180076831.”