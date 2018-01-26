Witness appeal after girl, 13, hit by van in Leeds

Police in Leeds are seeking witnesses to a collision which left a schoolgirl needing hospital treatment.

The 13-year-old girl was hit by a van in Wykebeck Valley Road at about 7.30am this morning.

A police spokesman said: "The girl was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening."

The driver stopped at the scene and has spoken to officers about the collision.

Initial reports had suggested the girl was 12 and the vehicle involved had been a car.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting log number 250 of January 26.