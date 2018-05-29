Witness appeal after York nightclub assault

Have your say

A man suffered a broken nose in an assault in a city centre nightclub.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the attack in the early hours of Monday, May 7, in York to come forward.

They said the 19-year-old, from Pocklington, needed hospital treatment after being attacked at around 3.20am in KUDA nightclub on Clifford Street.

North Yorkshire Police want to identify two suspects.

A police spokesperson said: "One was described as white, slim build, short, possibly dark hair and he was wearing a light coloured shirt.

"A second man, also white, was believed have also assaulted the victim but no further details are known about him at this time."