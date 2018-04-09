Witness appeal over pub assault in Bridlington

Police have appealed for witnesses to an assault in Bridlington which left a man with multiple fractures to his face.

The victim was allegedly assaulted in a pub on the Esplanade on April 1 at around 1am when he was punched in the face.

A Humberside Police spokesman said a 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident but has been released under investigation and inquiries are continuing.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact the force via 101 quoting log 23 04/04/18.