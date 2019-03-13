Witness describes 'four huge explosions' as dramatic footage of M1 lorry fire near Leeds surfaces

Have your say

Video footage taken by a motorist near the scene shows the extent of the huge lorry fire on the M1.

Ollie, another witness at the scene described the incident on Twitter: "Massive lorry fire in Leeds. Just heard four huge explosions."

The fire has caused huge delays and a large amount of black smoke.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue received a call at 4.06pm on Wednesday, March 13 when a lorry caught fire on the M1 between Junctions 42 and 43.

Four fire crews attended the scene to treat the fire.

Plumes of black smoke can be seen from Leeds city centre.

