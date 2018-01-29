Witnesses sought following attempted robbery in Scarborough

Police in Scarborough are appealing for key witnesses to come forward following an attempted robbery in the town on Friday.

It happened at around 10.30pm at the junction of Durham Place and North Marine Road when a taxi driver went to drop off a customer and was assaulted.

CCTV shows a group of people walking up Durham Place as the incident is taking place in the taxi. A lone male also walks passed the taxi as the door opens a short time later.

Officers want to trace the group of people and the man walking past the taxi.

If you believe that's you, please contact the police as soon as possible. Anyone else who has any information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Alex George DC1214. You can also email Alex.George@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180015030

A 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted robbery and possessing an offensive weapon, he was due to appear at York Magistrate's Court today.