Witnesses to fatal collision in Sheffield urged to contact police

Police officers investigating a fatal collision in Sheffield this morning are urging witnesses to come forward.

A 21-year-old man died when the silver Saab 95 he was driving crashed into railings alongside Southey Green Road, Southey Green.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision at around 4am.

The driver, who was travelling towards Elm Lane at the time, suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family is being supported by specialist officers.

A passenger who was also travelling in the car escaped unharmed.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 410 of January 1.