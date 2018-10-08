Woman, 19, killed after Ford Focus crashed into gate post in village near Selby

Police are investigating a crash near Selby which claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman.

It happened in the village of Burton Salmon just before 7.15pm on Saturday, October 6.

Also in news: Police dog handler found dead at house by fellow officers in Yorkshire



North Yorkshire Police today said it was not yet in a position to name the woman killed.

But officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the crash to come forward.

A spokesman said: "A grey Ford Focus, driven by the 19-year-old woman from the local area, was travelling along Burton Common Lane from the Burton Common Farm end in the direction of Burton Salmon.

"She was in company with a second Ford Focus, which was black with a white roof.

"The woman driving the grey Ford Focus collided with a gate post close to the cricket club. Emergency services attended but sadly she died at the scene."

Also in news: York Dungeon ban over 60s from new Halloween show due to 'weak hearts'



There were no passengers travelling with the woman and nobody else was injured in the collision, the spokesman added.

Anyone who saw the collision itself or either of the vehicles beforehand is asked to email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call the Major Collision Investigation Team on 01609 643185.

Callers should ask to speak to Detective Sergeant 1818 Jeremy Bartley or Traffic Constable 1469 Martin Recchia, quoting reference 12180187078.