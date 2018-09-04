Woman, 65, charged with murdering her 70-year-old female partner near Filey

A 65-year-old woman is due to appear at court charged with murdering a 70-year-old woman at a house in Gristhorpe, near Filey.

Paramedics and the police were called to the address at 7.40pm on Sunday (2 September ).

Dianne Elaine Williamson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested her partner on suspicion of murder. She has been held in custody for questioning while officers investigated the circumstances of the death.

The woman has today been charged with murder and is due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 5 September.

Police enquiries are continuing and detectives are appealing for people to come forward with any information that could assist the investigation.

If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Please quote reference number 12180164418.

Dianne’s family have issued the following statement: “We are heartbroken and finding it very hard to come to terms with what has happened. The family would like to be left alone at this difficult time.”