Woman, 71, distracted while handbag was stolen in supermarket

A WOMAN aged 71 had her handbag and money stolen in a suspected distraction theft in a supermarket.

Police believe a man was talking to the victim for a few minutes at around 1pm in the Morrisons supermarket on Bessingby Way, Bridlington, on May 20 and while he was doing so, a woman stole her distinctive bright orange handbag and left the store.

Humberside Police has now released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to.

Anyone who can help can phone the police on 101, quoting log 251 of 20/05/18.