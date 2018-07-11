Woman, 87, woke to find burglar in bedroom at her home in West Yorkshire

AN 87-year-old woman woke to find an intruder in the bedroom at her home in West Yorkshire.

Police said the pensioner woke to find man had broken into her home on Scar Lane at Milnsbridge, Huddersfield, at around 3am on Tuesday morning. (July 10)

The man had searched the downstairs of the house and taken items of property before entering the pensioner’s bedroom as she slept.

The intruder was disturbed as he was searching the victim’s bedroom and was able to make off before police were called.

He is described as being between 6ft to 6ft 2in tall, broad chested and was wearing a dirty rose pink coloured hoody.

Detectives believe the same man had also attempted to enter a nearby property.

Detective Constable Joanne Jabczynski, of Kirklees District CID, said: “There are a number of senior citizens living in this residential area and we are keen to apprehend the male responsible as soon as possible.

“On this occasion the female involved has demonstrated incredible resilience when considering all of the circumstances involved.

"The police are actively pursuing every possible line of enquiry to ensure the suspect is apprehended as soon as possible to prevent other offences.

"We are appealing for help from anyone who may hold information about the incident.

“Property stolen included the lid to a Wedgewood blue heart shaped trinket box and anyone that may have seen or have any knowledge about the stolen property is urged to come forward.”

Anyone with any information about this matter is asked to please contact DC Joanne Jabczynski at Kirklees CID via 101, quoting reference 13180337180.

Information can also be passed to the police by using the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Alternatively, Information can be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.